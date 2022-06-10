Increased noise in MCB Camp Lejeune training areas

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) – The local community may experience increased noise outside of normal hours from June 11th to June 16th due to scheduled live-fire training in MCB Camp Lejeune training areas.

The training, part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, may include mortar and rocket fire until 2:00 a.m. and serves as a vital opportunity to evaluate the unit’s readiness to deploy and conduct global combat operations.

A press release from Camp Lejeune states, “Thank you to the community for your continued support, patience, and understanding while our Marines conduct realistic combat training in a challenging environment. We remain committed to keeping our neighbors informed about when and where disruptions are likely to occur and release a weekly noise report each Friday.

For more information, please visit their webpage by clicking here.