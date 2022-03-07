Increasing wildfire danger in SC leads to Red Flag alert

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A breezy, dry Monday has led the state Forestry Commission to issue a statewide Reg Flat Alert for outdoor burning in South Carolina to try to prevent wildfires.

The alert discourages outdoor fires, like burning debris, and can trigger local county bans on outdoor burning.

The Forestry Commission says more than 100 wildfires have been reported in the state since Thursday and the recent dry, warm weather has increased the fire danger by causing larger and more frequent blazes.

Already in 2022, the commission has reported more wildfires than in the entire fiscal year from July 2020 to last June.

