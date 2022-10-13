Independence Mall holding Breast Cancer Event on Saturday

Independence Mall is hosting a Breast Cancer event on Saturday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The United Breast Cancer Foundation and Going Beyond the Pink are partnering for a variety of activities to support breast cancer survivors and those currently battling breast cancer.

The event is taking place Saturday from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Independence Mall in Wilmington.

Novant Health will be setting up their mobile mammogram unit in the parking lot at the main entrance for mammograms. To schedule an appointment, you can call 910‐721‐1485.

In the center court, there will be a Survivor Wall with pictures and stories of survivors. There will also be selfie wall along with the Chick‐Fil‐A cow.