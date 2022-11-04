Indigenous Peoples art installation unveiled at UNCW
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new art installation honoring Indigenous Peoples is now on display at UNCW.
The artwork was unveiled Thursday evening, and honors southeastern North Carolina’s tribal communities.
Artist Jessica Clark — a member of the Lumbee Tribe of NC — designed the works. She is known for figurative artwork documenting everyday lives of Indigenous Peoples.
The ceremony kicked off with a drumming and singing performance at the UNCW amphitheater.