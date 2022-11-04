Indigenous Peoples art installation unveiled at UNCW

New art work honoring Indigenous Peoples was unveiled Thursday evening at UNCW (PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new art installation honoring Indigenous Peoples is now on display at UNCW.

The artwork was unveiled Thursday evening, and honors southeastern North Carolina’s tribal communities.

Artist Jessica Clark — a member of the Lumbee Tribe of NC — designed the works. She is known for figurative artwork documenting everyday lives of Indigenous Peoples.

The ceremony kicked off with a drumming and singing performance at the UNCW amphitheater.