Injured turtle recovering at NC State with help of acupuncture

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Acupuncture has been used on humans for thousands of years to cure various ailments. Well now, the practice is being used on animals and reptiles with similar success.

At N.C. State University, a turtle is getting relief thanks to the alternative therapy.

“Acupuncture is very similar for humans and animals,” said Dr. Tara Harrison, Associate Professor of Zoo and Exotic Animal Medicine at N.C. State. “The meridians were originally found in humans, and we have basically transposed them into animals.”

