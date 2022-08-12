Inmates charged with attempted murder after jail beating leaves one critical

(Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –Four people face charges after a beating left an inmate in the Columbus County Detention Center in critical condition.

According to the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office, they were notified by Sheriff Jody Greene that an inmate was assaulted and suffered serious injuries on August

3.

The sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office reached out to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for assistance. The SBI has charged four inmates for the assault on fellow inmate Joshua Johnson.

Michael Lance, Darius Washington, Kwamaine Bellamy, and Timothy Caine are all charged with attempted murder.

“We have the responsibility to protect people while they are in custody of our county jails,” said District Attorney Jon David. “While it is understood that prisoners forfeit certain rights as part of their incarceration, they should not be subjected to assaultive behavior by fellow inmates.”

Johnson remains hospitalized in critical condition.