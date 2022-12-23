Interactive map take Christmas light lovers to festive neighborhoods

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – ‘Tis the season for decorating homes with lights, holiday inflatables, and a holiday tradition that lights up neighborhoods throughout the Cape Fear.

And seems like most people like Denise Bradley, do it for the enjoyment of others.

“We do it because the people enjoy it, we have a lot of people coming by,” she said.

Bradley has lived in her childhood home for more than 40 years.

“I love Christmas lights, it’s my dad’s favorite time of year,” she said.

Bradley loves the fact there is a map showing Christmas light lovers where to go to take in the lights in area neighborhoods, but that’s not the only reason Christmas is special to her family.

“We have a little bit of history in this house,” she said. “On Christmas morning of 89’, during the ‘big snow’, my nephew was born here,” said Bradley.

Snow fell from the evening of December 22 to about midday on the 24th, for a total of 15 inches in Wilmington, according to the National Weather Service.

For as long as she can remember her family has always adorned the house with Christmas lights.

“So we do have people that will walk by the neighborhood,” she said. “Some people will come out of their cars and tell us how much they love the lights.”

In Leland, neighborhood homes are also decorated with festive lights and animation and mentioned on the Chrismas light map.

Joe Ivey said he enjoys this time of year, especially the lights.

“There are a lot of families in here, the festive time when they actually love it,” he said. “It’s awesome because every year we have more and more people putting up lights.”

Some will drive by slowly to appreciate the décor, and according to Bradley, many who visit their loved ones in the area make it a point to check out the map and make it a day to see the lights.

“They go spot-to-spot, I go spot-to-spot, it’s just a family tradition and they love it,” she said.

The lights will be up until the start of January – To view the interactive map of homes with Christmas light displays click here.