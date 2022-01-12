International Rotary President visits Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta made a visit to Wilmington Tuesday, looking how local clubs are improving the area.

The City of Wilmington Rotary Garden is home to the world’s largest rotary wheel, the club’s symbol. Mehta is president of the 1.4 million member rotary movement. Wilmington makes up six of the 35,000 clubs he oversees.

During Mehta’s extended visit, he toured Greenfield Lake Park, Williston Middle School, and several rotary club meetings.

“I am so happy to see this. It’s very remarkable, very nice,” Mehta said of the club’s work. “To grow more is out eternal goal. To grow as an organization. And this is a powerful, outstanding organization. They’re more service activities back here in town, in the community, in the country and far beyond that also.

Mehta leaves the Cape Fear Wednesday after visiting the Miracle League Field.