International School at Gregory evacuates due to potential gas leak
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington school was forced to evacuate Tuesday morning due to a gas smell.
Initially, the International School at Gregory was given an all-clear and students were allowed back into the building.
But further readings and reports from the Fire Department indicated a second evacuation was necessary.
New Hanover County Schools says the district has additional nurses on the way to the school as a precautionary measure.
Students are relocating to the Williston Middle School auditorium to protect students and staff from the elements.
We will provide additional information as it becomes available.