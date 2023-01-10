International School at Gregory evacuates due to potential gas leak

A possible gas leak forced students to evacuate Tuesday morning (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington school was forced to evacuate Tuesday morning due to a gas smell.

Initially, the International School at Gregory was given an all-clear and students were allowed back into the building.

But further readings and reports from the Fire Department indicated a second evacuation was necessary.

New Hanover County Schools says the district has additional nurses on the way to the school as a precautionary measure.

Students are relocating to the Williston Middle School auditorium to protect students and staff from the elements.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.