International Space Station visible this week across the night sky

International Space Station (Photo: NASA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The International Space Station will make several appearances this week across the sky.

The ISS began being visible Monday night, but will be seen for at least a few minutes each evening through Sunday.

Here are the viewing times for Wilmington, according to NASA:

Tuesday Night – 9:44 p.m. (for 7 minutes)

Wednesday Night – 8:56 p.m. (for 7 minutes)

Thursday Night – 9:45 p.m. (for 6 minutes)

Friday Night – 8:56 p.m. (for 6 minutes)

Saturday Night – 9:47 p.m. (for 3 minutes)

Sunday Night – 8:58 p.m. (for 5 minutes)

For best viewing, get away from bright lights.