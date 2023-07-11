International Space Station visible this week across the night sky
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The International Space Station will make several appearances this week across the sky.
The ISS began being visible Monday night, but will be seen for at least a few minutes each evening through Sunday.
Here are the viewing times for Wilmington, according to NASA:
Tuesday Night – 9:44 p.m. (for 7 minutes)
Wednesday Night – 8:56 p.m. (for 7 minutes)
Thursday Night – 9:45 p.m. (for 6 minutes)
Friday Night – 8:56 p.m. (for 6 minutes)
Saturday Night – 9:47 p.m. (for 3 minutes)
Sunday Night – 8:58 p.m. (for 5 minutes)
For best viewing, get away from bright lights.