Investigation into death, overdoses at North Carolina jail

RUTHERFORDTON, NC — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has asked the state to look into the death of an inmate at a county jail on Wednesday while an investigation is underway into what led to apparent overdoses by four other inmates.

WLOS reports the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 5 a.m., a nurse and a detention officer found inmate Andrew Franklin Hodge unresponsive in his cell.

Emergency workers and Rutherfordton Fire Department personnel responded, but Hodge was pronounced dead. Four other inmates were taken to a local hospital after they displayed symptoms consistent with an overdose.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLOS-TV.)