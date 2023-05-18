‘It makes perfect sense’: FDA to consider over-the-counter birth control pill

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The FDA is set to consider a new over-the-counter birth control pill after advisers unanimously voted in support of it last week.

FDA advisors voted in support of making the birth control pill Opill over-the-counter on May 10.

They were asked to vote on whether or not people could use the pill properly so that the benefits would exceed the risks. They voted yes 17 to 0.

Dr. Amy Bryant is an OBGYN and a member of the North Carolina Medical Society and North Carolina OBGYN Society. She says the pros far outweigh the cons and this will make birth control more accessible for a lot of people.

“I think this has a tremendous possibility for reducing unintended pregnancy and it makes perfect sense to me,” Bryant said. “We can really trust patients to read labels. I mean we have plenty of medications on the shelves that are far more dangerous than this pill.”

The FDA is expected to decide whether to approve the over-the-counter pill this summer.