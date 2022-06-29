It’ll cost you more to park in Myrtle Beach starting on Friday

Myrtle Beach sign (Photo: WSOC)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re planning to travel down to Myrtle Beach for the holiday weekend, it’ll cost you a little more to park.

Starting on Friday the city is increasing its rates for the first time in seven years.

Meters that currently have a rate of $1.50 per hour will increase to $2, while those with a rate of $1.75 and $2 will go up to $3. All-day parking will go from $8 and $10 to $10 and $15.

The city is also increasing the rate for its seven-consecutive-day pass from $30 to $50.

