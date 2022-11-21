It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Pender County

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Pender County.

The Town of Surf City is ringing in the Christmas season with Santa and his elves, a concert, and activities for kids at its annual Christmas tree lighting at sound side park.

Kids got a chance to write letters to Santa – getting a head start on their Christmas list.

The lights replaced the sun – for the tree lighting ceremony is now on display.

James Adams works for the Town of Surf City.

“Surf City loves to have events all throughout the year, not just during the summertime,” he said. “We have a ton of events for children and adults all year round and this is a great way to serve our community during the winter time.

“The tree stays up all throughout Christmas time, in fact, I’m pretty sure that Santa sees it from the sky.”

The tree is centrally located within Soundside Park right across from the amphitheater.