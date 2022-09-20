‘It’s going to be worse’: Evictions increasing across North Carolina

The number of evictions is rising across the state

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — The number of people facing evictions is creeping up across the state.

Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.

While the number is still lower than pre-pandemic levels, housing advocates believe evictions will continue to increase.

“It’s going to be worse than 2019. In 2019, we did not see as much turnover in ownership and property management and so that has been in part because of the market force and people are selling off properties,” Sarah D’Amato said, the program director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program.

