“It’s just a nightmare.”: Healthcare worker sounds alarm on Novant NHRMC overcrowding and understaffing

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — According to multiple healthcare workers within Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center, overcrowding and understaffing have skyrocketed within the past six months.

“It’s just a nightmare,” said one source who works in the emergency department and wished to remain anonymous.

Last week, Novant NHRMC sent out a message, using “mass casualty event” protocol to bring in extra staff and address overcrowding.

“I guess they expect us all to drop everything and come in because they are an NCI mass casualty,” the source continued, “which I just feel is completely manipulative.”

There was no mass casualty event, which Novant acknowledged in a statement later on, saying it’s part of surge protocol. But some healthcare workers disagree with the implementation.

“It’s kind of like the boy who cried wolf or something like that. If something were to actually happen, are people going to take it seriously now?”

According to the emergency department employee, the pandemic pushed more nurses into travel nursing. Working on contracts, they would often get paid three to five times more for doing so.

When Novant cut some of those travel nurse contracts and lowered their pay, this employee says it left the hospital understaffed to the point where ER nurses are responsible for around seven patients at a time, instead of their usual four.

The anonymous employee says ER wait times have gone from around two hours to between six and 14 hours.

“We’re holding 40 to 70 people just waiting on beds upstairs for days at a time just in the emergency department.”

On top of patients’ safety, the employee worries about their wellbeing. Earlier this year, a patient with mental health issues attacked two healthcare workers after he was left sitting in an overflow room because of overcrowding. One employee had to intubated with injuries so severe that patient is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder.

“And then the next day,” the source remembered, “we come in and all the psych patients are still in their normal spots. Nothing really changed.”

Though the employee loves helping others, they’re worried for their safety and their patients’ safety.

“I constantly feel kind of feel on edge. I’m watching my back, and looking for patients who could possibly attack me. I’m embarrassed when people say they have to go to the hospital. I don’t want my family members to get sick, because it’s just not safe.”

We reached out to Novant Health multiple times in the last week. We sent them several questions Monday morning as well. Instead of sitting down for an interview, they responded:

When our emergency departments are experiencing high volume, we have tools to ensure we prioritize patient care. Calling in additional staff when we get busy is one of those tools. We understand the wording of last week’s internal message caused some concerns. Our mass casualty protocol includes steps to take, down to the messaging, which starts: Facility Alert – Mass Casualty and then includes details on the nature of the event. On June 6, there was not a single precipitating event which is why the initial message explained that the alert was due to surge capacity. As the region’s Trauma Center and Comprehensive Stroke Center, we can quickly get an influx of high acuity patients. This is what occurred on June 6, and it happened on top of already busy volumes.