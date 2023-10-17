Jacksonville Eagle Scout candidate hopes to spread Christmas cheer with help from community

Benjamin Mills unloads donations collected for Christmas Cheer. (Photo: Benjamin Mills)

JACKSONVILLE (WWAY) — Benjamin Mills is an Eagle Scout candidate with Boy Scouts Troop 597 out of Jacksonville. As part of his Eagle Scout project, Mills is collecting items for distribution at Onslow Community Outreach’s annual Christmas Cheer drive. With the help of the community, Mills hopes to boost his donation.

A freshman at Dixon High School, Mills has been a lifelong Boy Scout and wants to give back to others. One way he is fulfilling this is through a partnership with One Place, an Onslow County non-profit aimed at strengthening systems of care for children and families. Mills is collecting new and gently used books and new bike helmets for families who are eligible for this year’s Christmas Cheer program.

The drive will also offer these families food for the entire household and gifts for children twelve and under, and provide assistance for teenagers seventeen and under, if resources are available. Christmas Cheer is able to provide these services thanks to the charity and goodwill of community members, like Mills.

If you are interested in being a part of Mills’ project – and helping him spread his own Christmas cheer – donations are being accepted through early-November. He also welcomes cash donations to put towards the purchase of these items.

For more information, email Benjamin Mills at christmasforkids23@gmail.com.