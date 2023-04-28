James Corden ends his final “Late Late Show” with message for Americans

(CBS NEWS) — James Corden said goodbye to “The Late Late Show” on Thursday after eight years and nearly 1,200 episodes. As the curtain fell on this chapter of Corden’s career, he concluded his last show on a serious note, delivering an emotional appeal for unity in the U.S. before he departs to his homeland of England.

“I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world. My entire life, it has always been a place of optimism and joy,” he said. “Look for the light. Look for the joy, because if you do, it’s out there. And that’s all this show has ever been about.”

For eight years, Corden’s audience was captivated each night as he seamlessly transitioned between iconic segments like “Carpool Karaoke” and heartfelt conversations that often felt like a fan meeting their hero.

Corden’s farewell episode showcased his trademark humor, with jokes ranging from a glue spill on a Michigan highway to heartfelt goodbyes. Even President Biden joined in to express his gratitude.

In a video message, the president thanked Corden for the joy he brought to homes across America. He playfully acknowledged Corden’s famous Carpool Karaoke segments, saying, “A special thanks for never asking me to sing in a car. I can’t sing worth a damn.”

His fellow late-night hosts couldn’t help but question his decision to leave. In a light-hearted exchange, Stephen Colbert jokingly asked Corden if he had thoroughly thought it through. Colbert quipped, “What other job will allow you to break into song every single night?” Corden responded by saying he doesn’t sing and dance every night, but his colleagues, like Jimmy Kimmel, interjected playfully, insisting that he does.

Corden still appears taken aback by the show’s success, saying, “If you’ve looked at my yearbook photo and [said] like, ‘that guy is gonna have a late-night talk show,’ you’re like, ‘no, he’s not.'”

“I’m so proud of the show,” he said. “I’m so proud of what we’ve done and it absolutely feels like the right time to say, ‘I think we did everything we came to do.'”