Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know

Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster.

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting Thursday.

The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begin with a prime-time opener Thursday night in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation.

More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.