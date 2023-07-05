Jellyfish seen across beach shoreline

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — With temperatures rising, folks are hitting the beach. But they are seeing some unwanted guests.

Jellyfish and Portuguese Man-O-War have been seen across beach shorelines.

You are advised not to touch them, as their sting can be quite painful.

North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher Director, Hap Fatzinger, said this is a normal and natural occurrence during this time of year.

He suggested a new beach essential is vinegar.

He advised those who have suffered a sting — to soak the area with vinegar.