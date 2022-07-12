Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir

(Photo: The White House / Cameron Smith / MGN)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is apologizing for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos.

Through a spokesperson, the first lady apologized Tuesday for “words that conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.”

In a speech Monday in San Antonio to UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group, the first lady said the community’s diversity is as “distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful of the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos” in San Antonio.

She was roundly criticized for the comment.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists tweeted, “We are not tacos.”