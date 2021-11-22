Jimmy’s in Wrightsville Beach kicks off annual holiday bike drive

There are three ways to make a donation.

Jimmy's at Wrightsville bike donations in December 2020. (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Jimmy’s in Wrightsville Beach has started their annual holiday bike drive with hopes to collect more than 1,000 bikes for children in need.

There are three ways to make a donation.

You can drop off a brand new bike at Jimmy’s, located at 5 North Lumina Ave., before Dec. 18. You can also send a bike online to the bar, and you’re asked to include your name. Another way to make a donation is via Venmo at @jimmysbikedrive.

“We have quite a goal to reach this year as you can see from the video last year (1,043 bikes) and we need all the help we can get to beat that this year,” the bar wrote on Facebook.

Jimmy’s told WWAY that the drive will support Toys for Tots, area charities, schools, police departments and organizations like Carousel Center and One Love Tennis.