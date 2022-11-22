Jody Greene retracts request for $170K payout from Columbus County

Columbus County Commissioners meet on Monday, November 21, 2022 (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Board of Commissioners in Columbus County was set to discuss a more than $100,000 request from the former and future sheriff at Monday night’s meeting.

Jody Greene requested $170,000 of payment for more than 2,400 comp time hours, 11 administrative hours, and 184 banked holiday hours. The request was added to a budget amendment to be debated by the county commissioners on Monday, but they never had the opportunity to discuss it.

When the commissioners reached the item on the agenda, Board Chair Ricky Bullard said Greene had requested to remove the item from the budget amendment.

Greene resigned as sheriff last month after he was suspended for alleged racist remarks he made in 2019. However, he stayed on the ballot in the general election and won two weeks ago. He’s set to be sworn in as sheriff in January.

His suspension came after District Attorney Jon David filed a petition in court to have him removed. As a result of Greene’s resignation, the petition and amended petition to remove were legally mooted.

The District Attorney’s Office previously said they would have an ethical obligation to file and will file, a new petition to remove Greene if he won re-election based on the allegations alleged in the current petition to remove.