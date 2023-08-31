Joe Browning announces retirement after 37 years with UNCW Athletics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Happy Trails, Joe B! The Seahawk Athletic Department loses one of its most dedicated and notable employees after nearly four decades of service to the schoo.

Longtime UNCW athletics administrator Joe Browning will retire from his position as Senior Associate Athletic Director on Friday, Sept. 1, after heading up the school’s athletics communications efforts for the last 37 years.

Browning is concluding a 42-year career in college athletics and has served in a variety of roles with the Seahawks. He has worked closely with many of the program’s athletic greats and publicized all 33 of the school’s CAA championships.

Tom Riordan, a 25-year veteran with the athletics communications office, will direct the department in 2023-24.

Browning joined the school in the August of 1986 and has been involved in nearly every facet of the UNCW program over the last four decades. He has served as a member of the program’s senior management team, where he was involved with key decision making and oversaw many of the department’s programs over the years.

“I’m grateful and fortunate to have worked with so many outstanding student-athletes, coaches and administrators through the years,” said Browning, who has served under seven chancellors, and athletic directors and 107 head coaches. All told, he has promoted more than 13,000 student-athletes on South College Road.

“I leave with many fond memories. Any successes and accomplishments I’ve achieved through the years have been due to the unwavering support of my family and a truly dedicated staff.

“We’ve had tremendous leadership and visionaries who have set the course for success. I’ve always been very proud to give tours and share the history of our institution. It will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Browning, who began his career as Director of Sports Information and Promotions at NCAA Division II Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va. publicized UNCW’s emergence on the NCAA Division I scene. He created the department’s first athletic website, established the UNCW Athletic Hall of Fame, developed the Seahawk Digital Network, and expanded the school’s radio and internet properties.

In his extended career with the Seahawks, Browning served as media coordinator for numerous Coastal Athletic Association events and became a familiar face in conference circles. He was selected by former CAA Commissioner Tom Yeager to serve on the league’s 25th Anniversary Executive Committee and Silver Stars Selection Committee. He was named to the CAA’s Academic Awards Committee by current commissioner Joseph D’Antonio.

Browning also served on the media relations staffs of several Olympic events. He assisted the U.S. Olympic Committee at the 1987, 1989 and 1990 U.S. Olympic Festivals, the 1991 Pan American Games in Havana, Cuba, and the 1992 Winter Olympic Games in Albertville, France. He also worked with the local organizing committees of the 1993 World University Games in Buffalo, N.Y. and the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.

He served as chair of the UNCW Athletic Hall of Fame selection committee and co-chair of the campus-wide Relay for Life Committee that raised a record amount for the American Cancer Society in 2008. In April of 2009, he was recognized by the UNCW Department of Communication Studies as its Outstanding Internship Director for the year.

In May of 2022, Browning was inducted into UNCW’s prestigious Order of Issac Bear. Founded in 1988 by former Chancellor William H. Wagoner, the honor recognizes “those who have demonstrated loyalty to UNCW, contributed to the academic quality of the university or had a significant role in uniting the institution and the community.”