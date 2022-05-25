Johnny Depp retakes witness stand, calls Heard’s allegations insane

Depp recording warns of 'bloodbath' if arguments escalate (Photo: CBS News / YouTube)

FALLS CHURCH, VA (AP) — Johnny Depp called his ex-wife’s accusations of sexual and physical abuse “insane” as he returned to the witness stand in his libel suit against Amber Heard.

Depp was back on the stand Wednesday as a rebuttal witness in the six-week trial. Both he and Heard had already each testified for four days earlier in the trial.

Depp described Heard’s testimony – in which she detailed more than a dozen separate issues of abuse – as ridiculous and false.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

