Join the boys and girls in blue at ‘Coffee with a Cop’ in Leland

Leland Police Department is hosting "Coffee with a Cop" on October 5th (Photo: Leland PD)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The community is invited to have good drinks and conversation with the Leland Police Department at their “Coffee with a Cop” event.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 5th, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Port City Java in the Brunswick Forest Shopping Center.

The exact location is 1112 East Cutlar Crossing in Leland.

This event opens doors for the community to get to know their local police department, and of course, enjoy some good coffee.