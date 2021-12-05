‘Journey to Bethlehem’ Live Nativity being held at Seaside Chapel in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The ‘Journey to Bethlehem’ live nativity is back for the second year in a row at the Seaside Chapel in Carolina Beach.

The event is free, with organizers expecting over 2,000 people to visit over the next few weekends.

The nativity offers live animals and in-character church members who act out how Bethlehem used to be.

Church Pastor Jetty Vess says with all that is going on in the world, it’s important to focus on what really matters this time of year.

“We really hope that this brings people back to kind of the center of what Christmas is all about,” Vess said. “About joy and love and the gift of Christ, really bring a sense to community.”

The nativity will be open from 5:00 until 9:00 Saturday and Sunday evenings through the 18th and 19th.