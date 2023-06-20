Judge denies charge dismissal, lower bond for defendants accused of murder

TRU Colors Brewing (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people facing charges in the double murder that happened at the home of the TRU Colors Brewing Chief Operating Officer were denied charge dismissal and lower bond this week.

On July 24, Koredreese Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Williams, 21, were shot to death inside George Taylor III’s home in the 6000 block of Providence Court.

Raquel Adams, Dyrell Green and Omonte Bell, all three validated gang members, are charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, and two counts of felony conspiracy.

A hearing for three suspects in the TRU Colors double murder was held Monday and Tuesday.

Raquel Adams’ trial is set for October 9th.