Judge grants CFPUA’s motion to intervene in Chemours’ permit appeal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A judge has granted CFPUA’s motion to intervene in Chemours’ appeal of a discharge permit.

The permit is intended to reduce the amount of PFAS Chemours is sending to the Cape Fear River.

CFPUA filed a motion with the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings last month to intervene in Chemours’ appeal associated with the Fayetteville Works groundwater remediation system, issued by NCDEQ on September 15.

“We filed this motion to have a seat at the table so we can advocate for our community for enforcement of the permit as written,” CFPUA executive director Kenneth Waldroup said. “The more PFAS Chemours sends to the river, the more it costs us – and our customers – to remove the PFAS from treated drinking water. We also took this step on behalf of our customers, who so far have borne the costs associated with treating drinking water for Chemours’ PFAS.”