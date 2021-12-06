Judge denies bond for man charged with killing stepfather

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man appeared in court on Monday after he allegedly killed his stepfather over the weekend.

23-year-old Ryan Tambis is charged with first-degree murder.

On Saturday, New Hanover County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a house on Jamaica Drive. When Tambis answered the door, deputies said they noticed blood on his hands and his 78-year-old stepfather, Raymond MacArthur Hill, on the floor with stab wounds.

Hill later died at the hospital.

During Tambis’ first court appearance, he received no bond and has hired his own attorney. He will next appear in court on January 6, 2022.