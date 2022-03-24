Judge rules in favor of New Hanover school board in mask mandate lawsuit

(Photo: pxhere)

(WILMINGTON STARNEWS) — The New Hanover County Board of Education and the sheriff’s office did not violate First Amendment rights when they denied access to school board meetings for those refusing to wear a mask, a judge determined this week.

Superior Court Judge R. Kent Harrell ruled in favor of the school board and sheriff’s office after a lawsuit was brought forward by New Hanover Republican Liberty Caucus Chairman David Perry, denying Perry a summary judgement.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2021 following protests that broke out on the steps of the New Hanover Board of Education Center after sheriff’s deputies barred entry for anyone without a mask. Those who removed their masks upon entry were asked to leave and escorted out by law enforcement.

Perry filed the lawsuit just days later, calling the October meeting a “frontal assault on liberty” in an online blog post. The StarNews called Perry for comment Thursday but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Read more here.