Junior League of Wilmington hosting 14th annual ‘Touch a Truck’ event

Last year's Touch a Truck event (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual ‘Touch a Truck’ event is returning to Wilmington for its 14th year.

The Junior League of Wilmington event is taking place on April 23rd at GLOW Academy.

It’s scheduled to run from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The first hour will be horn and light free.

This family-friendly event gives attendees the opportunity to touch, climb on, explore, and ask questions about their favorite trucks, cars, and construction equipment in a safe and supervised environment. The event will be held rain or shine.

“Touch a Truck is my favorite event that Junior League of Wilmington hosts,” said Kelsey Elliot, JLW Touch-A-Truck Chair. “ I have helped out every year I have been in the League. I love that it is an interactive fundraiser that benefits both the League and our mission efforts, as well as provides a fun activity for families and children to enjoy.”

Tickets for the events can be purchased in advance or at the event. If you purchase tickets prior to April 16th, you can purchase 5 for $22.00, or $6 for a single ticket, and receive a free raffle ticket. Tickets purchased after April 16, and at the event, will be $6 each or $22 for a four-pack. Children under two years of age are free.

To purchase in advance click HERE.

Proceeds from Touch-a-Truck will support the mission of JLW to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women, and improve communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.