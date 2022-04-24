Junior League of Wilmington hosts 13th annual Touch a Truck

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Kids were able to get hands-on at the 13th annual Touch a Truck event held by the Junior League of Wilmington on Sunday.

The educational community event gave children a chance to see and touch heavy machinery and meet the people who operate them. Vehicles like fire trucks, a race car, and a helicopter were showcased at the event. Attendees also had an opportunity to win a raffle item, a power Wheels Jeep Wrangler. This is one of the Junior League of Wilmington’s largest fundraising events.