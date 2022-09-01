Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Market Street

Juvenile struck by vehicle on Market Street listed in stable condition (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 31st, 2022, around 6:50 p.m., Wilmington Police Department (WPD) units were dispatched to the 3300 block of Market Street in reference to a juvenile being struck by a vehicle.



Upon the units’ arrival, they found the juvenile lying on the ground.

The juvenile was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center, and she is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.



WPD traffic unit is investigating this traffic collision and we will update this story with any new information.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword “WPDNC”.

The public can also use the Tip 411 app.