Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Hospital releases two sea turtles offshore after treatment

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Hospital released two sea turtles offshore today after being in treatment since January for cold stunning.

Both sea turtles are female, one green and one loggerhead turtle.

Sepia, the loggerhead adult female, weighed 250 pounds and Tracy Dyson, the green sea turtle weighed just approximately 15 pounds.

Sepia was believed to have been struck by a boat, leaving her injured, so she was also treated for her injuries as well as the cold stunning.