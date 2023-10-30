Karoline Schwartz wins Own Your Own Restaurant Challenge

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Karoline Schwartz from Tabernash, Colorado, is the winner of the Own Your Own Restaurant Challenge.

She beat out the other finalist, Vincent Mangual, and nearly 500 other applicants and participants.

Over the past week, Schwartz and 23 other contestants have taken part in a number of cooking challenges to show off their abilities.

As part of the final challenge, Schwartz and Mangual had to make 3-course meals for 70 guests.

Schwartz said it meant a lot to win the competition.

“It feels a little crazy,” Schwartz said. “I’m starting to think about how long this journey has been and the fact that I’m here right now is kind of freaking me out, but I’m very, very excited. My cheeks hurt, I can’t stop smiling, its been a very big day.”

As a result of her win, Karoline gets the keys to a restaurant space located along Courthouse Avenue in Burgaw, along with $1 million to renovate and turn the space into her dream restaurant.