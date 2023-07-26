King Tide flooding expected this weekend, next week in Carolina Beach

Previous King Tide flooding (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Higher than normal tide levels are expected to flood parts of Carolina Beach over the next week.

The Super Full Moon and lunar perigee will combine to bring King Tide flooding starting July 30th and continuing through August 3rd.

Areas most often affected include Canal Drive, Florida Avenue, Winner Avenue, Carolina Beach Avenue North, and other low-lying areas.

Town officials say they may close roads or sections of roads due to flooding, and Carolina Beach Police Officers will issue citations to anyone driving around barricades and through flooded areas.

Officials advise people to avoid walking or driving in flooded areas, because salt water can be detrimental to your vehicle and may contain hazardous debris.