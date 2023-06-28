King Tide flooding expected in Carolina Beach next week

Past flooding in Carolina Beach (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Carolina Beach are warning residents and visitors of expected flooding next week.

King Tides are forecast to start Sunday and run through July 5th, leading to water-covered streets in parts of the town.

Locations most often affected include Canal Drive, Florida Avenue, Carolina Beach Avenue North, and other low-lying areas.

Town officials say they may close roads due to flooding, and Carolina Beach Police Officers will issue a $250 citation to anyone driving around barricades and through flooded areas.

You’re asked to use caution and obey traffic signs and barriers.