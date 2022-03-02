‘Kiss our bolsheviks’: Wilmington bars ditch Russian vodka, raise money for Ukraine

Some bars in Wilmington are showing support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion in their own unique way.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some bars in Wilmington are showing support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion in their own unique way.

North Carolina’s ABC commission suspended the availability of all liquor products in the state produced by Russian entities, but what about Russian liquor that’s already on the shelves? For businesses like The Husk in Downtown Wilmington, taking Russian liquor off the shelves was a no-brainer. Owner Justin Smith says Russian President Vladimir Putin has proved to be an evil dictator.

“I have no intentions of bringing them back anytime soon as long as Putin is in power. I don’t see any reason to do that,” Smith said. “Maybe we’ll be able to support some more local distilleries that are starting to come up with different things.”

Just up the street and down some stairs at the basement bar The Pour House, owner Joe Apkarian doesn’t have any Russian vodkas behind the bar, but he’s giving the vodkas he does have a new purpose — charging $20 per shot.

“They’re like whoa, $20 for a shot of vodka? And you’re like yeah and we’re going to donate 18 of the dollars,” Apkarian said.

The veteran Marine Raider says while he’s not fighting on the front lines, he and his business partner wanted to do something to help and making donations to the International Rescue Committee is something they’ve done before. They also plan to donate to the World Central Kitchen, which is on the Ukraine Poland border feeding refugees.

“We serve booze but we like to have fun doing it and also recognize that there are some people in other parts of the world that can’t come to Pour House and have a drink or their local place. So, I don’t know, maybe help them out a little bit,” Apkarian said.

Even if people don’t buy a shot, Apkarian says telling people about these organizations and the work they are doing is a win in his book. But, if you would like to drink for a cause, Apkarian says he plans to sell the shots for the next week or so. He says his friends at Rick’s Restaurant in Sneads Ferry are also selling the $20 shots in support of Ukraine.

“Pop in have your regular drink then have one and tell Russia to kiss your bolsheviks,” Apkarian said.

Eric Laut, the owner of Hell’s Kitchen, says he has also asked his staff to take all Russian vodkas off the shelves and they do not plan on ordering more.