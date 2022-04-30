Kreamium Frozen Custard now available locally

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland creamery is not your typical retail ice cream store.

What started as a shipping operation has turned to a retail option – locals can now visit.

Kreamium Frozen Custard began as a company that packed and sent out their product around the country.

Community members asked if they could stop by their warehouse to pick-up a container of their original confections.

The owners of the business complied – and now – folks have the option to drive to Leland for some of their sweet treats between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.