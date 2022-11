Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts on Election Day

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut Tuesday in honor of Election Day (Photo: Washuotaku / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Krispy Kreme is once again offering a sweet incentive to help get people out to vote.

The chain is giving a free original glazed doughnut to all customers at its participating shops across the United States on Tuesday.

No purchase is necessary for the giveaway, and they won’t be checking for proof you voted.

But the company says they hope the freebie will remind people how important it is to take part in every election.