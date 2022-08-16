Kure Beach votes to amend Dogs on the Beach ordinance

(Photo: WWAY)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You will now be able to take your furry friend with you to the coast throughout the year in Kure Beach.

The Kure Beach Town Council voted Monday to amend the Dogs on the Beach ordinance to allow dogs on the beach at certain times of the day from April 1st through September 30th.

Previously, no dogs were allowed at all during those dates. The new ordinance allows dogs between 5:00 pm and 9:00 am.

Dogs will still not be allowed on the beach between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

The new ordinance change will go into effect on April 1, 2023.