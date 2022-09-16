Kyiv City Ballet making U.S. premiere at CFCC Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. premiere of The Kyiv City Ballet, under the artistic direction of Ivan Kozlov, will take place at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Friday, September 16th, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

This tour marks the Kyiv City Ballet’s first United States performances ever.

A press release from CFCC provides background information on the Ukrainian ballet company:

“The day before Ukraine was invaded in February, The Kyiv City Ballet unknowingly took one of the last flights

out of Kyiv. The company flew to Paris to begin a long planned tour. They have not returned home. The country of France sheltered them and the company has been performing throughout France, and now Europe, since the invasion began.”

Ticket sales will directly support keeping the company on the road and sheltered while they wait for a safe return to their homeland.

“We are humbled that Rhizome has been asked to produce and strategically support the Kyiv City Ballet on their very first tour to the United States,” said producer Kristopher McDowell. “That major cultural arts centers across the country are coming together to open their doors and their hearts is extraordinary. It is very clear this company and their artistry will have great appeal to non-dance and dance audiences alike.”

The performance at the Wilson Center will include a mixed repertory program of three works:

● Carmen (excerpts)

● Swan Lake (excerpts, choreography by Petipa, Ivanov, Kozlov)

● Men of Kyiv (choreography by Pavlo Virsky) a Ukrainian folk dance

“We are honored to share the beauty of ballet with US audiences, through Ukrainian artists,” said Ivan Kozlov,

Artistic Director, “Touring the States for the first time with a range of ballets makes an important global

statement. It demonstrates the resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

In the past decade, the company has successfully toured throughout dozens of

countries on four continents.

Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here.