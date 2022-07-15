Lake Waccamaw Fire Department holding search & rescue training Saturday

(Photo: WWAY)

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The Lake Waccamaw Fire Department will be taking part in a search and rescue/recovery oriented training session tomorrow morning.

The Department says other agencies from all across the county and some surrounding counties will be taking part.

They say several boats and drones will be used in the training at the lake.

With the active training that will be taking place, the Lake Waccamaw Fire Department is asking anyone out at the lake to give them ample space to train effectively.