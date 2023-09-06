Lake Waccamaw resident says a neighboring construction project is causing his yard to flood

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — In Columbus County, a Lake Waccamaw resident said a neighbor’s construction project is causing big problems in his yard.

Mike Butts said he’s been getting more flooding in his yard and he believes his neighbor removing several trees near the lake is the reason.

Butts said he believes removing those trees is allowing lake water to flood his property.

He said he’s reached out to several town officials about his concerns but isn’t having much luck finding a solution.

“It’s unfortunate for them and for me. I got trees on my property because of this. I’ve got water on my property. I don’t know what it’s doing to the property values,” Butts said.

WWAY reached out the Army Corps of Engineers who didn’t know about the problem until we told them.

We’ll follow up with them to see if they are going to investigate.

We also reached out to the Department of Environmental Quality and did not hear back.