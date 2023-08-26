Lake Waccamaw State Park to host STEM Day for Native American youth

UNCP Students travel through history to learn of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe (Photo: Emily Andrews/WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — Native American youth are invited to Lake Waccamaw State Park next month for the 3rd annual Waccamaw Siouan STEM Studio STEM Day.

It takes place Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free of charge.

Kids from across North and South Carolina will participate in STEM workshops that expand their minds and celebrate Indigenous knowledge.

Waccamaw Siouan STEM Studio is based in Columbus and Bladen counties. It’s a community-led program founded by members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in STEM careers on a mission to provide STEM opportunities to tribal youth and community.

You can expect to engage in an impressive lineup of 12 workshops like Science of Cosmetics, Traditional Medicines, Meet the Meat Eaters, DNA Discovery, Making Dugout Canoes, Farm Drones, Onward Oxobots and so much more.

There is also an essay competition with a prize of $1,000 in scholarships. Each youth participant will receive a STEM kit to take home at the conclusion of the event.

To register, click here.