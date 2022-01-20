Landfall Center triple homicide suspect made first court appearance

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of killing his mother, sister, and son this past weekend, making his first court appearance on Thursday at New Hanover County Courthouse.

40-year-old Wilbert Lamont Robinson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and firing into an occupied vehicle. He was released from the hospital just before his court appearance, and has been transferred to Central Prison in Raleigh with no bond.

Robinson is accused of shooting Diretta Robinson, Trina Robinson, and his 13-year-old son in the Landfall Center shopping complex off Military Cutoff Road last Saturday.