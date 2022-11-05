Landfall Foundation awards grant to nonprofit

At their Grant Awards Ceremony yesterday, November 3, the Landfall Foundation awarded Kids Making It a grant in the amount of $7,460.

Landfall Foundation awards grant

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — At their Grant Awards Ceremony yesterday, November 3, the Landfall Foundation awarded Kids Making It a grant in the amount of $7,460.

Kids Making It is a nonprofit organization that seeks to prevent juvenile delinquency through woodworking and teaching valuable vocational, entrepreneurial and life skills. Their goal is for the youth they serve to stay in school, stay out of trouble, and transition successfully into either the workforce or college.

The grant will go toward Kids Making It’s new After-school Academic Mentorship program. The program helps students identify strengths, interests, and skills, that helps in achieving long term success in their life post-high school.

The organization anticipates that students involved with the program will see benefits in school, confidence, and home life.

Our own Donna Gregory interviewed Jimmy Pierce, the founder of Kids Making It, back in July. Watch the interview here.