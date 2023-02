Lane closed after log truck crash along US 17 in Brunswick County

A lane of US 17 has been closed after crash involving a log truck (Photo: MGN)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A crash involving a log truck is causing traffic delays in part of Brunswick County.

The crash reportedly occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, closing part of US 17 North near Shallotte.

A lane is closed in both directions near Ocean Isle Beach Road.

Traffic is being rerouted but you are advised to use caution.