Lane closures planned for Topsail Island maintenance work aimed to prevent flooding

Lane closures are planned for Topsail Island (Photo: MGN)

TOPSAIL ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Lane closures are planned for next week in Topsail Island.

The work is part of an effort to help prevent future flooding on South Shore Drive (N.C. 50), the N.C. Department of Transportation says.

Closures will begin on October 23rd.

One lane of the roadway will shut down to allow crews to install a stormwater collection system, which will collect water into an underground chamber during a rain event.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of November.